Video-sharing service says it was locking Trump’s channel for at least seven days

By Georgia Wells – The Wall Street Journal.

YouTube suspended President Trump’s channel on Tuesday night, joining a growing list of tech companies that are ejecting him from their platforms.

The Alphabet Inc. video-sharing service said it was locking Mr. Trump’s channel for at least seven days after the company removed videos that it said violated its policies against content it believes could incite violence.

YouTube’s move follows similar decisions from Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. On Thursday, Facebook suspended Mr. Trump’s account indefinitely and on Friday, Twitter locked Mr. Trump’s personal account.

While the companies took action based on different pieces of content, the posts and videos appeared to reiterate unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen and expressed support for the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

Some users have praised the companies’ decisions as necessary to stop future violence. Others characterized the actions as infringing on free speech. Either way, the moderation decisions demonstrate the power a few Silicon Valley tech companies wield over online discourse.

“A minimum of seven days is an important and necessary first step by YouTube and we hope they will make it permanent,” Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media said in a statement. Common Sense Media is a nonprofit that gives parents advice for navigating the digital world.

YouTube said Mr. Trump’s account will remain locked from uploading new videos or posting live streams for a minimum of seven days, in accordance with its “three-strikes” policy. YouTube suspends channels that it gives one strike for about a week; channels that YouTube assigns two strikes within 90 days are suspended for about two weeks; YouTube terminates channels that it assigns three strikes within 90 days.

YouTube said it was indefinitely disabling comments on the videos in Mr. Trump’s channel. It also said it had previously removed videos from Mr. Trump’s channel for violating its policies.

Featured article licensed from the Wall Street Journal.

Partagez cet article :