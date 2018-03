Xi, président à vie? L’équation se complique pour Taïwan

This picture taken on February 28, 2017 shows pro-Taiwan indepedence activists displaying signs of Taiwan independent in front of the policeduring the 70th anniversary of the 228 incident in Taipei, Taiwan.President Xi Jinping's vision of a resurgent Chinese nation raises a huge red flag for democratic rival Taiwan, with the pressure set to rise now Xi has a lifetime to realise his ambitions © AFP/Archives SAM YEH