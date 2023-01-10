For all of 2023, the World Bank forecasts U.S. gross domestic product will increase 0.5% from the prior year, and expects no growth for the eurozone. The bank predicts China’s GDP will increase 4.3% in 2023 from the prior year, an uptick from an estimate of 2.7% growth last year. Emerging market and developing economies are projected to expand 3.4%, a steady rate of growth from 2022’s expansion.

Russian GDP is forecast to contract 3.3% after falling 3.5% in 2022, as sanctions continue to weigh on spending and investment, the bank said.

Elevated inflation is keeping pressure on global central banks to tighten monetary policy, which subsequently slows investment and the broader economy.

The World Bank called on global central banks to remain alert to the risk that aggressively tightening monetary policy to fight inflation could spill across borders. The new report called for discussions between central bankers to “help mitigate risks associated with financial stability and avoid an excessive global economic slowdown in the pursuit of inflation objectives.”

Central banks rapidly raised interest rates last year to combat high inflation, and are expected to fine-tune their approach this year as rates reach levels that are likely to weigh on economic growth. In the U.S., the labor market remained strong through 2022’s end, suggesting the Federal Reserve rapid rate rises haven’t yet significantly cooled demand.

Still, there are signs that the surge in consumer-price inflation that began in early 2021 is cooling as the global economy slows.

Figures released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Tuesday showed consumer prices across the Group of 20 largest economies—which are responsible for four-fifths of global economic output—were 9% higher than a year earlier in November, a slowdown from the 9.5% rate of inflation recorded in October. That was the first drop in the G-20 inflation rate since August 2021.

Many economists expect inflation rates to continue to ease this year, with the pace of the decline largely depending on the size of wage gains in rich countries and movements in energy and food prices.

One uncertainty is the impact of China’s abrupt dismantling of its zero-Covid controls and the rapid spread of the virus through the population. That will likely lead to a rise in Chinese demand for goods and services, which could put upward pressure on prices. But it also reduces the risk of fresh blockages to supply chains.