The Federal Reserve last month held its benchmark federal-funds rate steady but is expected to raise rates this week. PHOTO: NATHAN HOWARD/BLOOMBERG NEWS
Officials remain concerned about whether wages and price growth can slow enough without an economic downturn
By Nick Timiraos – The Wall Street Journal
Uncertainty over the path of inflation later this summer makes it hard to predict the Federal Reserve’s next steps following a likely quarter-percentage point
Réservé aux abonnés
Abonnez-vous à LNT.ma
Un an d'abonnement digital au Wall Street Journal offert
Se connecter
Vous avez déjà un compte? Connectez-vous pour lire la suite.