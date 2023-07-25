The Federal Reserve last month held its benchmark federal-funds rate steady but is expected to raise rates this week. PHOTO: NATHAN HOWARD/BLOOMBERG NEWS

Officials remain concerned about whether wages and price growth can slow enough without an economic downturn

By Nick Timiraos – The Wall Street Journal

Uncertainty over the path of inflation later this summer makes it hard to predict the Federal Reserve’s next steps following a likely quarter-percentage point

