Luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is one of the top picks of international investors betting on China’s recovery. PHOTO: QILAI SHEN/BLOOMBERG NEWS
Foreign luxury-goods makers are among those getting a boost from the country’s reopening
By WEILUN SOON – The Wall Street Journal
Global investors wanting to profit from China’s economic recovery are increasingly turning to companies in Paris, Las Vegas and beyond.
They are loading up on shares of European, American and Japanese
Réservé aux abonnés
Abonnez-vous à LNT.ma
Un an d'abonnement digital au Wall Street Journal offert
Se connecter
Vous avez déjà un compte? Connectez-vous pour lire la suite.