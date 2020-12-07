Cash has been flowing out of the stock market this year—which could be bullish, if you believe in contrary indicators. PHOTO: PAUL BLOW

A contrary indicator is one that tells you it may be a good time to invest in the opposite way from the herd. Here is why they may be particularly relevant now.



By Simon Constable – The Wall Street Journal.



