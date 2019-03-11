Vidéo : Patrice Evra conquis par un thé à la menthe marocain !

le 11 mars 2019
Patrice Evra a l’air d’avoir profité au maximum de son séjour au Maroc !
I just would like to say a massive thanks to all marocain 🇲🇦people ♥️🙏🏼 maintenant je comprends pourquoi tu es si fier d’être #marocain mon frère @m.benatia5 ♥️ #ilovethisgame #positive4evra
Une publication partagée par Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) le 27 Févr. 2019 à 10 :21 PST
