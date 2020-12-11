Fear of Covid isn’t typically covered under a standard trip-insurance plan. But there is another, more expensive, policy travelers might want to consider. PHOTO: JAMES YANG

Five rules about when to buy, what kind to buy—and more



By Barbara Peterson – The Wall Street Journal



How much is this peace of mind worth? A typical plan covering contingencies like trip cancellation,