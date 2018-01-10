





This past year…

Although 2017 is drawing to an end, it will be etched on Moroccans’ individual and collective memory for a very long time.

There have been a number of significant events in 2017 which have profoundly changed public governance, the Kingdom’s relations with Africa, relations between regional enclaves and the seat of power as well as the political class and its various actors.

Credit where credit’s due, we will begin with Morocco’s return to the bosom of the African family, after regaining membership of the African Union last January.

Farewell Abdelilah!

This comeback, accepted by the vast majority of African countries, marked a significant diplomatic victory by the Kingdom, primarily thanks to his Majesty King Mohammed VI’s personal involvement.

There can be little doubt that it was achieved as a result of a quest embarked on at the start of the 2000s when the Sovereign decided to abandon the empty chair tactic which had only benefited the enemies of our national unity and territorial integrity.

In addition, the icing on the cake is that by re-joining the African Union, bilateral relations between the Kingdom and those countries, which until then had openly shown a marked preference for separatist mercenaries and their Algerian masters, have been genuinely rebalanced.

From South Africa to Angola, from Rwanda to Ethiopia, from Mozambique to Kenya, each of these countries has renewed ties with Morocco, some in a spectacular fashion, others less openly. But at least, from now on, our diplomats are now at work across the entire African continent and this can only bring about a positive impact over the coming months and years.

2017 was also marked by a major political crisis in which the country experienced a power vacuum for a very long period between parliamentary elections in November 2016 until the El Othmani government was formed in April 2017.

In fact, for five long months, Mr Abdelilah Benkirane, appointed by King Mohammed VI to form a governing team in keeping with the constitution, tried in vain to fulfil this task, before being removed from his post and replaced by his ‘dearest enemy’ within the PJD, Mr Saad Eddine El Othmani.

The ongoing crisis resulted in government work being held up and a morose economic climate with corporates and investors adopting a wait-and-see attitude. This continued until the arrival of the ‘shrink’, El Othmani while an abundant cereal harvest applied much-needed balm to Moroccans’ wounds, boosting GDP in the process!

Get out!

2017 also demonstrated that laxity, irresponsibility, the failure to monitor public projects and a legitimate feeling of contempt felt by certain sections of the population could have dangerous social consequences.

Al Hoceima, Imzourren and a few other surrounding villages witnessed a popular revolt leading to the emergence of the Hirak movement which, although poorly structured and not very politicised, believed at one point that its actions and slogans would alter the balance of power.

Zefzafi and the few dozen other activists in this spontaneous and somewhat populist movement had wanted to turn this confrontation into a situation with dangerous consequences for the State, its institutions, the regional economy and social stability.

The affair is now being dealt with by the courts but the Al Hoceima episode resulted in lessons being learned and a rapid response which was highly welcome.

As early as 30th July 2017, in a speech to mark the occasion of the Fete du Trône, which still lingers in everyone’s memory, King Mohammed VI ushered in a new era, entirely consistent with the provisions of the constitution, an era of accountability, transparency and responsibility by all those with responsibility for assignments of public or general interest.

This royal rebuke, which some interpreted to be simply a transient show of anger, was followed, however, by the sacking of four senior members of Mr El Othmani’s government as well as a number of high-ranking civil servants and bureaucrats, while a number of former ministers were barred from taking up any official office in the future.

To drive home the point that this was no temporary measure nor political opportunism, a few weeks later, nearly 200 public officials and Home Office civil servants were disciplined and dismissed, thereby proving to urbi et orbi that the proclamation of 30th July 2017 would from now on be an indispensable part of public governance.

And the Dirham?

For these and many other reasons, 2017 will not be quickly forgotten. The economy also enjoyed a bright spell thanks to a record cereal harvest, positive growth in non-agricultural GDP, job creation in the secondary and tertiary sectors and confirmation, if needed, that Morocco’s decision to implement large-scale industrial development projects and focus on industries in which it was globally competitive was astute.

Mention must be made of one hiccup, that of the indefinite postponement of Dirham reforms, aimed at increasing flexibility.

And, while 2017 demonstrated that a number of official decision-makers are still gripped by over-cautiousness, terrified by bouts of irresponsible and unjustified currency hedging, 2018 will undoubtedly prove to be more benign as far as this reform is concerned, which is indispensable and unquestionably positive.

Fahd YATA

