The Fondation Jardin Majorelle have agreed to the sale of Villa Mabrouka in Tangier, Morocco to Mr Jasper Conran OBE.

As per instructions of the late Pierre Berge, co-founder with Yves Saint Laurent of the Fondation Jardin Majorelle, the entire proceeds of sale of the property will benefit the Moroccan not-for-profit Fondation Jardin Majorelle, which oversees the Jardin Majorelle, its Berber Museum and the musee YVES SAINT LAURENT Marrakech. The foundation’s earnings are used to finance cultural, educational or charitable initiatives in Morocco.

Originally purchased and restored by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge in the late 1990’s, the Villa Mabrouka was home to late couturier in the final decades of his life. Both Mr Saint Laurent and Mr Berge had longstanding and profound ties with the Kingdom of Morocco.

A resident of Marrakech, the acclaimed British designer Mr Conran will undoubtedly continue the rich heritage of the property and contribute to the vibrant and cosmopolitan revival of Tangier currently underway.

LNT with press release