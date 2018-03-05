





Shame on you, Mr Trump!

Are American citizens aware that, with each passing day and, more importantly, with each of his utterances, their President, Donald Trump, is in the process of becoming a truly detestable and contemptible person in the eyes of an overwhelming majority of the world’s population?

Are they aware of the highly negative and disastrous impact that the White House occupant’s statements have on the United States’ brand image in the eyes of millions of people all over the world, especially those who are neither American, nor white nor Christian?

From the earliest days of his Presidency and even before, when standing as a candidate to succeed Barack Obama, he became notorious for his inappropriate sweeping statements and critiques, not to mention his bizarre stance on a number of issues, his crass ignorance of current affairs, geography, history and lack of so many other attributes that a cultured and well-educated person is supposed to possess!

Having tried to ban the entry into America of all Arabs and Muslims, build a wall financed by Mexico along the border, evict more than eleven million migrant workers who make a sizeable contribution to America’s prosperity, he has now, in the crassest way possible, insulted men and women of colour from all over the world, referring to Haiti and African countries as “shithole countries’!!

This insult is unbelievably racist, vulgar, spiteful, inappropriate and inacceptable.

It comes from an individual who is leading the most powerful country in the world, whose predecessors were men like J.F. Kennedy, B. Obama, F.D. Roosevelt, B. Clinton, T. Jefferson, A. Lincoln and many other eminent leaders.

Has America fallen so low that it accepts an uncouth and salacious philistine as President?

One cannot help but feel aghast, dumbfounded and taken aback when one realises that Mr Donald Trump shows neither restraint nor any awareness of the enormity and the seriousness of his words, his insults and his remarks.

When the leader of the most powerful nuclear power in the world compares his ‘nuclear button’ with that of his North Korean counterpart, the image that immediately springs to mind is that of two primary school children comparing their respective willies in the playground!

Donald Trump is, indeed, a primitive being, with instincts that are as low as his flies and a sharp tongue as crass as his horrible ties!

Shame on you, Mr Trump!

Fahd YATA

Original article : https://lnt.ma/shame-on-you-mr-trump/