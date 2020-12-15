He says there can’t be one set of rules for most nations, and another set for China

What does the increasingly strained relationship between the U.S. and China mean for American business leaders? Matt Murray, The Wall Street Journal’s editor in chief, asked U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about that at the CEO Council summit. Edited excerpts follow.

WSJ: The U.S.-China relationship has grown a bit chillier in the last few years for many reasons. How do you assess the relationship now?

POMPEO:In the end, the decision about the relationship between our two countries is largely going to hinge on the direction of travel of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. In these past years they have chosen a direction of travel that has been increasingly aggressive.

Whether that’s at home with their own people and what’s happening in Xinjiang, or whether it’s abroad in the South China Sea, or issues of trade, economics, there is a different China than 10 or 15 or 20 years ago because of decisions the Chinese Communist Party has made. And that forced the U.S. to take real action, serious action.

WSJ: When you look back, do you think the U.S. was too naive in some ways?

POMPEO:Fifty years of U.S. policy firmly believed that more engagement, more commerce, more interaction would lead the Chinese Communist Party to behave like a normal nation or leaders of a normal nation. Clearly, they’ve chosen not to do that. And now the world, its duty is to respond to this in a way that protects the things that we most value.

WSJ: What should the role of U.S. multinational corporations be at this moment?

POMPEO:It can’t be the case that whether it’s at the World Trade Organization or elsewhere, that there is one set of rules for just about every nation and then another set for China.

Business leaders ought to be actively engaged in making sure that the rules apply equally, whether that’s investment rules applying reciprocally between foreign direct investment here in the U.S. and American companies that want to invest in China, or whether it’s the massive human-rights violations taking place in China.

I’ve watched our businesses. They care deeply about their employees. They care deeply about their customers. They want to make sure that they aren’t doing anything to harm them. To be working with companies that are operating in Xinjiang Province that are connected to the massive human-rights violations taking place there, or what’s happening in Mongolia, Tibet, these other places in the world—look, one of the great things about America is that every one of these business leaders will have their own choices to make, and they’ll make different choices. But I think every business leader who is operating internationally understands that it is important to make sure: a) that you aren’t contributing to massive human-rights violations; and b) that you are operating in a way that, even if it has a short-term cost to your own business, fundamentally works toward making sure that the opportunities for freedom-loving nations, for rules-abiding nations, continue to exist, and that you aren’t helping to underwrite authoritarian regimes that want to take away the very freedoms that have led you and your company to be successful.

I can’t tell you how many CEOs have come into my office and quietly, because they do business there, told me they’re getting ripped off, that the Chinese Communist Party is stealing from them..

WSJ: Many people think that the most worrisome situation is the one in the South China Sea and the risk for Taiwan. And of course, this last year, we’ve had the situation in Hong Kong, which in many ways is a warning sign to Taiwan. Realistically, what can we do about Taiwan? How worried are you about that coming to a boil?

POMPEO:It is something that’s been on every secretary of state’s mind for an awfully long time now.

Our responsibility is to live up to the commitments that we’ve made to the people there. We have legislation. We have a longstanding One-China policy and a bunch of communiqués that came out from Reagan onward. This administration has honored those. We’ve provided assistance to the country in terms of weapons. Those are the things that we can do.

But most important, I think the whole world can demand that the Chinese Communist Party live up to the promises that it made. You mentioned Hong Kong. They made a 50-year commitment. They welshed on it about halfway through. When the world sees that, there has to be an associated cost.

WSJ: But what cost?

POMPEO:So China should be treated like a single country. Today, we don’t do that. We’ve treated Hong Kong as this special place, because it in fact was a special place. It is no more. It is very clear that the judicial system there is now going to be undermined. You can see that the last fair legislative election happened some number of months ago. This is no longer anything but another Chinese Communist-run city. And the world, the businesses community, should treat it as such.

And the U.S. government is very close to being in a place where it’s doing precisely that. We hope the entire world will come to understand that China welshed on a deal and we no longer need to live up to the commitments that were made because of the special nature of Hong Kong. Taiwan will prove to be the same way with respect to the demands that we should place. And I hope that the Chinese Communist Party will make a different decision with respect to Taiwan.

Featured article licensed from the Wall Street Journal.