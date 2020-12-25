British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during press conference after a Brexit deal, from the Cabinet room, in London. PHOTO: PIPPA FOWLES/DOWNING STREET HAND/SHUTTERSTOCK

The last-minute trade deal opens new doors for the U.K., EU and U.S.

By The Editorial Board – The Wall Street Journal.



Brexit came down to the wire but it arrived Thursday, with a new trade deal between the United Kingdom and European Union. Arguments about whether this is a good or bad deal for either side matter less than the fact