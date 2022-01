googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-3404589-2’); });

The technology is some of the latest being developed by the U.S., China and Russia. Pyongyang’s appears to be in the early stages.

By Dasl Yoon – The Wall Street Journal.

SEOUL—North Korea said it hit a target with a hypersonic missile, as

