UroGen Pharma said it expects more data on the drug’s durability of response next year, when it hopes to submit it for FDA approval. PHOTO: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS

UroGen hopes to have success with a new treatment after its first drug was a commercial flop

By David Wainer – The Wall Street Journal

This column is part of the seventh annual Heard on the Street stock-picking contest.

UroGen Pharma, a tiny biotech company with Israeli roots, is hoping for another shot with investors

Partagez cet article :