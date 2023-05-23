JPMorgan will pay startup Climeworks to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Climeworks operates the world’s only commercial direct-air capture project. SEVAN FRITSCH

Bank wants to neutralize its environmental footprint and score new business in burgeoning industry

By AMRITH RAMKUMAR – The Wall Street Journal

The biggest U.S. bank is making one of the biggest bets ever to remove carbon from the atmosphere as a way to fight climate change.

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to invest more than $200 million to

