By Yang Jie, Raffaele Huang and Jing Yang – The Wall Street Journal

He used to be boss of a tech giant. Now he’s studying fish and rice.

After he appeared to fall out of favor with China’s leadership following a 2020 speech he gave that criticized financial regulations, Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has generally kept a low profile.

Outside the public eye, the 58-year-old multibillionaire, who stepped down as Alibaba’s executive chairman in 2019, has been quietly building a life that includes earnest investigation of the world’s food problems, in an echo of Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates’s work on global health.

Over the past year, Mr. Ma visited a Japanese lab specializing in farmed tuna—where the staff didn’t recognize him—and a Dutch university to learn about sustainable food production.

This week, Mr. Ma returned to Alibaba’s headquarters city of Hangzhou. On Tuesday, after a long-running regulatory push by Beijing aimed at reining in China’s powerful tech companies, Alibaba said it planned to split itself into six independently run companies that could seek separate IPOs.

Mr. Ma didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment sent through the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba.