A shopper used his mobile phone to make a digital payment at a wet market in Shanghai. PHOTO: QILAI SHEN/BLOOMBERG NEWS
Warning signs are adding up that China might face a slow, post-2008 style U.S. recovery—absent a much bigger fiscal push
By Jacky Wong – The Wall Street Journal
China’s housing market is weakening again. But as worrying as that is for the nation’s growth, it may be a symptom of a much larger, thornier problem.
After
Réservé aux abonnés
Abonnez-vous à LNT.ma
Un an d'abonnement digital au Wall Street Journal offert
Se connecter
Vous avez déjà un compte? Connectez-vous pour lire la suite.