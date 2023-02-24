Investors are expected to turn away from speculative stocks in response to interest-rate trends. PHOTO: MAURICIO PALOS/BLOOMBERG NEWS

Income-generating funds note inflows amid fears that rates will stay elevated longer than expected

By Vicky Ge Huang – The Wall Street Journal

The prospect of interest rates remaining higher for longer is sending investors scrambling back to dividend-paying stocks.

Investors poured a net $272 million into U.S. mutual and

Partagez cet article :