If the Economy Booms, Thank Software

At the peak of the tech bubble in 2000, Microsoft Corp. jockeyed for the title of world’s most valuable company with Intel Corp., which made microprocessors; Cisco Systems Inc., which made communications gear; and General Electric Co., which made locomotives and turbines.

Nearly two decades later, Microsoft is once again atop the market-value rankings. Cisco, Intel and GE are—combined—worth about half of Microsoft. This signifies a profound shift in the economy in recent years. Productivity and economic growth increasingly flow not from equipment, buildings or computer hardware, but from instructions, processes, coding and data: in other words, software.

The Triumph of Software Software is the fastest growing category of business investment, returning Microsoft to the top of market-value rankings.

Nearly eight years ago, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen wrote: “Software is eating the world.”

Software programming tools and internet-based services such as cloud computing, he argued, enabled startups to displace incumbents by digitizing everything from phone calls and cars to retailing and film distribution.

Like-minded technological evangelists have long argued artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and other technological advances were about to unleash a new boom. But the boom refused to show: growth in productivity—the best measure of how technology enhances worker output—remained mired near generational lows.

Recently, however, there have been intriguing signs a boom may be in the offing. In the first quarter, American companies for the first time invested more in software than in information-technology equipment. Indeed, outside of buildings and other structures, software surpassed every type of investment, including transportation equipment such as trucks and industrial equipment such as machine tools. Software spending is even higher if the cost of writing original software programs, now classified as research and development, is included.