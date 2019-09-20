PARTAGER Huawei Argues Ban on Doing Business with U.S. Government is Unconstitutional

By

The Wall Street Journal

SHERMAN, Texas—Attorneys for China’s Huawei Technologies Co. argued in court Thursday that a law barring it from doing business with U.S. government agencies is unconstitutional for selectively targeting the company for punishment using legislation.

The telecommunications giant filed a lawsuit in March against the U.S. government, seeking to block implantation of certain portions of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2019.

Huawei has said it amounts to a so-called bill of attainder—an unconstitutional action that finds a person or entity guilty of a crime via an act of legislation.

“This law treats Huawei as an agent of the Chinese government,” said Glen Nager, lead counsel for Huawei and a partner at Jones Day. “It censures Huawei on that basis.” U.S. attorneys asked for dismissal of the case, heard in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas. Attorney Emily Newton with the U.S. Department of Justice argued that Congress had ample national security reasons for the legislation. U.S. officials have long held that equipment made by Huawei, the world’s largest maker of cellular equipment and the No. 2 smartphone vendor, behind Samsung Electronics Co. , could be tapped by Beijing and is a national security threat. Ms. Newton said that Huawei is under Chinese law and connected to the country, including receiving tax incentives and research funding, providing an opportunity for “exploitation.” The U.S. has already sought to implement portions of the provisions targeting Huawei. The case is being heard in a courtroom in a quiet town north of Dallas, not far from Huawei’s U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas. Judge Amos L. Mazzant III will await briefs from both parties over the next few weeks before issuing a ruling. He noted the magnitude of the case at the small courthouse, saying it’s “not an issue that this court sees very often, if ever.” The sweeping defense policy act, signed into law by President Donald Trump last year, contains several provisions targeting Huawei, including one that seeks to ban federal agencies from buying equipment made by Huawei and other Chinese tech companies. Another provision would ban federal contractors from making significant use of such equipment. Ms. Newton played down the impact on Huawei, saying it can continue to operate in the U.S. as long as federal funds aren’t used. But Judge Mazzant said so much business is touched by federal contracts and grants, and a majority of what the company sells is affected. “We’re talking billions and billions that flow from the federal government that could be impacted here,” the judge said.