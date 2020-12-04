Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin founded BioNTech in 2008 to expand their research from antibody treatments into mRNA. PHOTO: MARZENA SKUBATZ FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Vaccine is one of the fastest developed ever, but it was also 30 years in the making, starting with two Turkish-born scientists in a small German town



By Bojan Pancevski – The Wall Street Journal



