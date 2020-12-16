Users encounter problems a day after a wider disruption to Google services

BY KIMBERLY CHIN – The Wall Street Journal.

A number of Gmail users experienced issues with the email service Tuesday, a day after more than a dozen Google services such as YouTube endured a nearly hourlong disruption.

Alphabet Inc.-owned Google said that while some users could access their accounts, they might see error messages, experience delays or encounter other unexpected behavior. Some users were getting bounce back notifications after sending messages to certain email addresses. The company said a large number of Gmail users were affected.

The issues began around 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time and service had been restored to all its users at around 7 p.m., the company said.

The company apologized to users and said in a statement that “system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

Temporary interruptions for popular online services are relatively common, though their impact has increased as more people rely on them as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and as more businesses outsource their digital infrastructure and tools, often to large internet companies.

Google’s Gmail is one of the most popular email clients world-wide, and the company’s Workspace office tools, formerly known as G Suite and a rival to Microsoft Corp.’s Office, are popular among businesses and institutions. Google said last year that the email service, launched in 2004, had 1.5 billion users.

The company had problems on Monday with its authentication system, which resulted in a range of services and platforms reliant on Google’s technology not working correctly for about an hour.

