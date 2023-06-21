The abrupt inflow is raising questions about how long foreign fund managers will stick around

Global investors are rushing to Japan’s stock market, eager to catch a boom that many of them didn’t see coming.

Foreign investors have bought a net $39 billion of Japanese stocks since the start of April, according to data from Japan Exchange Group. That has helped the benchmark Nikkei 225 index rise almost 30% this year, bringing it back to levels it last traded at over 30 years ago.

Global investors have good reason to load up on Japanese shares. The country’s economy expanded faster than the U.S. in the first quarter, its stock exchange is pushing companies to improve their valuations and its central bank is committed to low interest rates, making it cheap for investors to take out loans to buy shares. And Warren Buffett has given the market a vote of confidence, saying in March that his conglomerate held more shares in Japan than anywhere outside the U.S.

But another reason foreign portfolio managers have invested in the market so heavily over the past few months is that for years they largely neglected the country, said Tomo Kinoshita, Japan global macro strategist at Invesco. That meant when the market started to rally, many foreign investors had to scramble to get exposure.

“The rally is really being driven by foreign investors who are aggressively buying into Japan’s equity markets,” Kinoshita said.

The abrupt shift is leading to some questions about how sustainable this foreign demand will be. There has been a sharp increase in “tourist investors,” according to economists at UBS, who published a report in early June after meeting more than 60 overseas investors.

The UBS economists wrote that interest in Japanese stocks has risen sharply “among clients with very little knowledge of Japan’s economy and Japanese companies.”

“Foreigners buy when Japan goes up,” said Travis Lundy, an independent analyst who publishes on investment-research platform Smartkarma. “When Japan starts outperforming the rest of the world, they say, ‘Oops, I’m underweight, or I’m not overweight, I need to be on this thing that is going up.’ This is FOMO,” he said, referring to the fear of missing out.

Investors are partly betting on a shift in the country’s corporate culture. Tokyo’s stock exchange has asked listed companies to find ways to improve capital efficiency and raise their price-to-book ratios above one—a level that many Japanese shares are still trading under.

Meanwhile, the supply of shares is set to fall, thanks to a wave of buybacks by listed companies. More than 370 companies in Japan’s Topix index have announced share buybacks worth the equivalent of $32.4 billion, according to data from SMBC Nikko Securities. That puts the market on track to break its annual record for buybacks, which was set last year, the firm said.

“It’s a powerful combination, and it’s aligning in a way that we never really saw, at least since the last decade,” said Bruce Kirk, chief Japan equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Some foreign investors who have been buying Japanese stocks say that the recent rally has caused a bubble in prices.

“Japan is vulnerable to corrections because it has been overbought,” said Grace Tam, chief investment adviser at BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

But Tam said the long-term outlook for Japan is positive, given the structural changes that are under way.

“We will continue to find buying opportunities for Japan, especially when the market dips,” Tam said.

Japan’s economy is now growing faster than the U.S., which expanded at an annualized 1.3% in the first quarter compared with 2.7% growth in Japan, according to official data. But unlike in the U.S., which is nearing the end of the fastest series of interest rate increases in decades, Japan’s central bank has remained committed to ultracheap money.

The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged last week, as well as maintaining a 0.5% cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields. That pushed down the value of the yen against the dollar, making Japanese shares cheaper for American investors.

Kazuo Ueda, governor of the central bank, said the recent strength in Tokyo shares likely reflected the brighter outlook for the Japanese economy and corporate earnings.

“Rises in stock and other asset prices could have positive effects on consumption and capital expenditures,” he said at a news conference last Friday. “But if it goes too far, it could have a negative impact by causing financial imbalances.”

He declined to answer a question on whether the recent rise in the Nikkei suggests Japan’s stock market is entering a bubble.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in August 2020 that it had bought stakes of just over 5% in five of Japan’s biggest trading houses. It has since increased these stakes several times, and on June 19 disclosed more buying that pushed those positions to 8.5% on average.

The five stocks were Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Marubeni, which have more than tripled in price since Aug. 1, 2020. The other two stocks, Sumitomo and Itochu, have also jumped.

