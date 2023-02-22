Business activity in the U.S., the eurozone and the U.K. picked up in February, a boost for the global economy and a sign of resilience as Russia’s war on Ukraine is poised to enter its second year.

Surveys of manufacturers and service providers released Tuesday also pointed to an easing of supply problems, with companies reporting that raw material and component costs rose at the slowest pace since the fall of 2020. Wage pressures remained elevated, however.

The surveys from S&P Global add to recent signs of renewed economic strength on both sides of the Atlantic and possibly diminished risks of a global recession this year.

Rising energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped slow the global economy in 2022. The U.S. economy contracted in the first half of the year, while Germany’s contracted in the final three months of the year.

In recent months, household and business confidence has rebounded and a mild winter in Europe helped cut energy consumption, contributing to a fall in energy prices from their highs last summer.

Recent data show the U.S. started the year with a burst of economic activity. Payrolls grew by 517,000 in January, the most since July. Cooling inflation and continued wage increases have boosted real incomes and support consumer spending. Retail sales rose 3% in January from December, snapping two months of declines.

The International Monetary Fund last month raised its estimate of global growth this year to 2.9%, up from 2.7% in its October projection, and said it saw less chance of recession. The fund cited resilient demand, easing inflation and China’s reopening for the brighter outlook.