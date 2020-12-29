By WSJ Pro – The Wall Street Journal

The euro rises against the safe haven dollar as a post-Brexit trade deal and President Trump’s decision to sign a coronavirus spending bill lift market sentiment. The U.K. and the EU agreed a trade deal last Thursday while Trump approved the $900 billion fiscal spending bill on Sunday. Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted in favor of Trump’s demand to increase coronavirus relief checks to $2,000 per individual from $600. “The Brexit and U.S. stimulus agreements minimize headline risk this week leaving year-end flows the primary driver of market movements,” BK Asset Management forex analyst Kathy Lien says. EUR/USD rises 0.3% to 1.2256.

Featured article licensed from the Wall Street Journal.