Early signs suggest the country’s economic revival will mostly be felt in service industries at home

By Jason Douglas and Stella Yifan Xie – The Wall Street Journal

The world is counting on an economic bounceback from China to power global growth and help keep recession at bay. Don’t bank on it.

China’s recovery after years of Covid-19 lockdowns will likely look a lot different from previous ones. And for many parts of the world, economists warn, it could be less potent than governments and businesses hope.

China has historically relied on government stimulus and heavy investment to power itself out of slumps. That mix helped yank the global economy out of the doldrums after the 2008 financial crisis. This time, China is deeply in debt, its housing market is in distress, and much of the infrastructure the country needs is already built. As a result, its latest revival will be led by consumers, who are casting off almost three years of public-health restrictions and travel bans after the government abruptly dismantled its zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19. Data show that people are again venturing out and shopping in big cities, and there are signs that the worst of China’s Covid outbreak might be behind it. Like their American counterparts, Chinese consumers squirreled away cash during lockdowns. But consumer confidence remains low. While wealthier Chinese are opening their wallets, many others are choosing to save more than spend. Early indications suggest the biggest effects of China’s rebound will be felt at home, rather than abroad. Official data, including business surveys, sales and public transit numbers, suggest the strongest growth will come from service industries such as restaurants, bars and travel. That means that while an accelerating China is good news for fragile global growth, especially as the U.S. and Europe are set to slow, the direct effects of its revival will likely be less pronounced elsewhere than in the stimulus-led expansions of the past. “China will deliver a powerful economic recovery, but the growth spillover to the rest of the world will be much more muted in this cycle because of the nature of the economic rebound,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC. The U.S. economy is unlikely to feel much benefit at all, some analysts say, since it has limited exposure to China’s service industries. U.S. growth might even be squeezed if China’s reopening pushes up demand for energy and raises global energy prices, adding to inflationary pressures. China’s economy is set to expand 5.2% in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecasts, easily outpacing the 1.4% growth rate expected in the U.S. and 0.7% in Europe’s 20-nation common currency area. The IMF predicts China will account for around a third of global growth this year, compared with just 10% for the U.S. and Europe combined. That would take China back to the kind of share it had in the five years before the pandemic, IMF data show. In 2022, when the U.S. grew at 2.1%, China’s economy expanded 3%, its second-worst performance since the death of Mao Zedong in 1976. China’s share of global growth sank to 16%. “It’s so important that China rebounds this year because the U.S. and Europe are expected to slow down sharply,” said Hoe Ee Khor, chief economist at the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, an economic research organization that provides policy advice and technical assistance to economies in East and Southeast Asia. “It provides the support that’s missing among those three pillars.” Wealthier Chinese could help boost the global economy with spending on European luxury goods and vacations in places such as Southeast Asia. Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group AG said in January that based on the rebound in sales it experienced in China immediately after reopening, it expects a record year for revenue, powered by sales in China, Hong Kong and Macau as travel resumes. Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of luxury goods giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, told analysts and reporters on Jan. 26 that stores are full in Macau. “The change is quite spectacular,” he said. “This is a serious bump for everybody,” David Calhoun, chief executive officer of Boeing Co., said last month on a call with investors, describing China’s reopening as “a major event in aviation.” He said the company is aiming to get idled aircraft back in the air and is hopeful on further deliveries to China, as Chinese carriers will need Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft to meet rebounding demand for flights.