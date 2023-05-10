Companies and governments are helping small companies and suppliers buy wind and solar power

By GIULIA PETRONI – The Wall Street Journal

Businesses with less than stellar credit ratings are struggling to sign long-term deals for wind and solar power in the U.S. and Europe. Corporate programs and government policies are stepping in to help buyers priced out of the market to cut greenhouse-gas emissions across supply chains.

Investors and bankers worry that companies with less solid credit profiles won’t be able to pay through the entirety of a renewable-energy contract, which usually spans 10 or more years, and it is among the top reasons such agreements fall through.

Around 43% of the 21 European renewable-project developers surveyed this year by operator of clean-energy marketplaces LevelTen Energy said they wouldn’t work with a buyer with a credit rating below investment grade. The developers said it would hamper their ability to secure better project financing terms or even compromise the project’s ability to get bank funding.

Banks have strict lending criteria, making it hard for smaller businesses to get financing for long-term energy deals, said John Powers, vice president, global cleantech and renewables at Schneider Electric. In the U.S., he said companies that want to claim renewable-energy tax credits usually need banks to back their projects.

“Credit rating is important, even more so than market capitalization,” Mr. Powers said. “The bank wants to know if the offtaker is going to be there in year four, year seven, year 10, and be able to pay that price.”

Credit concerns can also create challenges for multinational companies that currently dominate the corporate renewable-energy market. Microsoft needs tens of thousands of suppliers across the world to secure more renewable electricity so it candecarbonize its supply chain. By 2030, the tech company aims to reduce its entire carbon footprint by more than half.

“I get a little nervous when I start thinking about [the fact that] we have a lot to do between now and 2030,” said Brian Janous, general manager of energy and renewables at Microsoft. “When you think about the timetable it takes to build large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, we only have a few years.”

In 2022, Microsoft’s total emissions were just under 13 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, more than 96% from its entire value chain, including suppliers and customers. The company set up a training program to help its suppliers procure renewable energy, but doesn’t offer direct financial support. Other companies do, however.

Walmart is working with Schneider Electric to help suppliers secure long-term renewable energy contracts. The American discount retailer aims to reduce emissions from its supply chain by one gigaton, or one billion metric tons, by 2030.

Under its accelerator program, called Gigaton PPA, companies can form a group to buy energy. In October, the first five businesses in the program, including Amy’s Kitchen, Great Lakes Cheese and Levi Strauss, collectively purchased a 12-year renewable energy purchase agreement from a wind farm in Kansas operated by Danish energy company Ørsted.

Energize is a similar program funded by drug companies including Pfizer, Biogen and Bristol-Myers Squibb and delivered by Schneider Electric. It provides the pharmaceutical companies’ small suppliers the opportunity to participate in supply agreements to reduce their emissions.

Through such initiatives small and midsize companies can buy clean power, which helps them to reduce their indirect emissions from energy purchases, known as Scope 2, while also allowing their suppliers to cut the emissions generated in their value chain, known as Scope 3, and meet their targets.

So far in the U.S., large companies are taking the lead in easing these credit concerns. However, across the Atlantic, the European Union is now looking to address the issue as part of a broader overhaul to the power market.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, said in March credit issues are a major barrier for companies trying to source more renewable power and presented proposals to help companies with poor and nonexistent credit ratings access the power-purchase agreement market.

One solution the Commission is considering is state-backed and market-backed guarantees for deals. The guarantees would allow member states or private entities such as banks or insurers to provide backing for PPA buyers, reducing the financialcosts associated with the risk of default.

Sustainability executives say private initiatives and a EU-wide market overhaul could increase the pool of customers able to help the small and medium enterprises overcome credit constraints. That would allow faster reduction of emissions across supply chains and accelerating progress to achieving their 2030 climate goals.

“We’re working to expand the access to decarbonization across the board,” said Schneider Electric’s Mr. Powers. “We are going to continue to see more supply chain and SMEs programs. We still could use more government programs and support, but there’s a lot of work that can be done.”

Featured article licensed from The Wall Street Journal.

