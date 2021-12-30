Inflation and other factors likely mean you’ll spend more in 2022. Here’s why that’s OK.
By Julia Carpenter – The Wall Street Journal.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1546552084759-0’); });
Here’s a prescription for money happiness in 2022: Accept the fact that
Réservé aux abonnés
Abonnez-vous
Abonnement exclusif au Wall Street Journal
Se connecter
Vous avez déjà un compte? Connectez-vous pour lire la suite.
Pour aller plus loin
The Wall Street JournalRéservé aux abonnés
08/04/2022
E-Scooters Are Having a Moment as...
The Wall Street JournalRéservé aux abonnés
08/04/2022
Biden Plan to Combat Inflation...
Vous souhaitez être informé en temps réel ?
Soyez notifié dès qu’un article de cette rubrique est publié.