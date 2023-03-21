Nissan and alliance partner Renault have said they plan to invest about $600 million in India to produce six new models. PHOTO: DHIRAJ SINGH/BLOOMBERG NEWS

Nissan, Hyundai and others are investing in the country as rising income levels boost middle-class buyers

By River Davis – The Wall Street Journal

Global auto makers facing stalling sales in China and elsewhere are fixing their sights on India, a market that executives say has become too big to neglect despite historical

Partagez cet article :