Nissan and alliance partner Renault have said they plan to invest about $600 million in India to produce six new models. PHOTO: DHIRAJ SINGH/BLOOMBERG NEWS
Nissan, Hyundai and others are investing in the country as rising income levels boost middle-class buyers
By River Davis – The Wall Street Journal
Global auto makers facing stalling sales in China and elsewhere are fixing their sights on India, a market that executives say has become too big to neglect despite historical
