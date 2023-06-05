People flooded a shopping district in Beijing earlier this year. PHOTO: MARK R CRISTINO/SHUTTERSTOCK

Economy’s anemic postpandemic recovery disappoints many U.S. companies, which see a slow return

By Dan Strumpf – The Wall Street Journal

Big American companies in China were counting on a postpandemic boom to boost global revenue. For many, it isn’t happening.

From chip maker Qualcomm to industrial

Partagez cet article :