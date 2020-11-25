Biden Says Standoff With Trump Administration Won’t Stop Transition

Without technical designation from the administration, president-elect’s team can’t view detailed classified information

By Andrew Restuccia and Eliza Collins – The Wall Street Journal.

WASHINGTON—Joe Biden called President Trump’s unwillingness to concede the presidential election an “embarrassment” but said it wouldn’t impede his White House transition, despite a standoff with the administration that is preventing the president-elect’s team from accessing key resources.

The Trump administration hasn’t issued a typically routine technical designation that would allow Mr. Biden’s staff to view detailed classified information, send representatives to embed with government agencies and have the State Department facilitate calls with foreign leaders. The delay could also hamper Mr. Biden’s selection of cabinet officials because the ability to conduct background investigations for security clearances is frozen.

Mr. Biden said Tuesday at a news conference in Wilmington, Del., that his team could manage without those resources, and he said he wasn’t planning to take legal action to try to force the Trump administration to identify him as the winner of the election.

“I’m confident that the fact that they’re not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not that much consequence in our planning and what we’re able to do between now and Jan. 20,” he said.

“It would be nice to have it, but it’s not critical,” he said of the access to classified information that would come with an official administration designation. He also said his transition team could operate without millions in government funds that he would receive to set up a new administration.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” he said about Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede. “How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”

Mr. Biden said he has spoken to six world leaders, and on Tuesday afternoon, his team announced groups of people who will study each department, though they cannot yet embed at government agencies.

The president-elect said he would name “at least a couple” of choices for his cabinet before Thanksgiving. He is also expected to detail top White House positions including chief of staff in the coming days.

Three days after the Associated Press and other media outlets said Mr. Biden had won enough Electoral College votes to secure the presidency and declared him the winner of the 2020 election, Mr. Trump hasn’t conceded the race and many Republicans haven’t acknowledged Mr. Biden as the president-elect.

“Every American deserves to be able to trust that our elections are free, fair, safe, and secure. The President owes that to everyone who voted for him, and to those who voted for Joe Biden as well,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

Mr. Biden said he hadn’t spoken to the president or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican with whom he has a longstanding relationship from his time in the Senate and as vice president, since his victory was declared.

“I think that the whole Republican Party has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president. There’s only one president at a time, he’s president,” Mr. Biden said. “We’re going to have the Electoral College make their judgment in December. It will be announced in early January, but in the meantime I hope to get the chance to speak to Mitch.”

Mr. Biden, appearing with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, expressed confidence that Republicans would eventually recognize his win and work with his administration. He also said his transition team already was fleshing out details of a health-care plan, which he hoped to work on with Congress right after he takes office.

Mr. Biden’s advisers are urging the federal General Services Administration to identify him as the winner of the election, arguing that Mr. Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the election have little chance of success. A GSA spokeswoman said Tuesday morning that the designation hadn’t been made.

In past elections, the GSA, an agency that manages real estate and other logistics, sent a letter identifying the winner within days of the AP and television networks calling the election, long before the results were made official by the Electoral College. The only time the results of the election weren’t formalized quickly was in 2000, when the results of the election weren’t known until December.

Mr. Biden is leading Mr. Trump by more than 4.8 million votes nationally. The former vice president is projected to win at least 290 Electoral College votes, according to the AP’s tally. At least 270 are required to win the presidency. The AP hasn’t yet called Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina. Mr. Trump is leading in North Carolina and Alaska, and Mr. Biden is leading in Georgia.

The Associated Press, which called the race on Saturday for Mr. Biden, and other major news networks have long made election projections. The AP has conducted vote counts in every presidential election since 1848.

Trump administration officials have instructed federal agencies not to move forward with transition activities with Mr. Biden’s team until a winner is formally identified by the GSA, according to people familiar with the matter.

Typically, in the weeks after an election the president-elect’s transition operation sends a team of people to embed in government agencies to plan how to take over. According to a Trump administration official, agencies have begun preparing briefing documents for Mr. Biden but can’t hand them over until the GSA makes its determination.

Mr. Biden is also unable to receive the same intelligence briefings as the president without the formalization, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. As the Democratic nominee, Mr. Biden was given intelligence briefings, but they weren’t as detailed as what the president receives.

Mr. Trump is mounting a series of legal challenges to the election process. Asked on Tuesday whether the State Department is hampering a smooth transition to a Biden administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said with a smile, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Mr. Pompeo added, “I’m very confident that we will do all the things that are necessary to make sure that the United States government will continue to perform its national-security function as we go forward.”

Mr. Trump tweeted on Tuesday, “WE WILL WIN!”

The Trump campaign said Tuesday night it was filing a federal lawsuit in Michigan seeking to block the certification of election results until a review of ballots could be conducted.

Biden legal adviser Bob Bauer said earlier Tuesday that the Trump campaign lawsuits were “noise, not really law,” and would have no effect on the outcome of the election.

Attorney General William Barr broke with longstanding policy on Monday when he authorized federal prosecutors to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting and vote-tabulation irregularities before the presidential election is certified, saying in a memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal that investigations “may be conducted if there are clear and apparently credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state.”

No evidence of widespread voter fraud has surfaced.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the Attorney General Barr chose to issue a memorandum that will only fuel the ‘specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims’ he professes to guard against,” Mr. Bauer said. “Those are the very kind of claims that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, as their lawsuits are laughed out of one court after another.”

The Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, stepped down from his post Monday night, telling colleagues in an email, reviewed by the Journal, that his decision was in response to Mr. Barr’s memo. He will stay on as a prosecutor at the Justice Department in a nonsupervisory role, a person familiar with the matter said.

Although he hasn’t conceded defeat, Mr. Trump has started a political-action committee that would allow him to back candidates for office and exert financial influence in Washington once his presidency ends. As of Tuesday, the Trump campaign’s joint fundraising operation was already using its email and text-message lists to direct contributions from supporters to the PAC, called Save America.

On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee began cutting staff, as is typical at the end of a campaign.

World leaders continued to reach out to Mr. Biden to congratulate him on his victory. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke by phone with the president-elect on Tuesday. Other foreign leaders have also phoned Mr. Biden to congratulate him and discuss the path forward, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr. Trump hasn’t made a public appearance since late last week and has no public events on his schedule on Tuesday. He is scheduled to visit Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday to mark Veterans Day. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to travel to Capitol Hill on Tuesday then will travel to Florida for vacation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The GSA is given the power to ascertain the presidential election because of a 1963 federal law that leaves it to the administrator to certify a winner and set the process in motion. Historically, the agency has accepted media projections of the winner as the basis for beginning the transition process.

However, the law is vague on what standard the GSA administrator should apply in making that determination—a potential barrier to any legal challenge by Mr. Biden. The law says only that the administrator shall determine the “apparent” winner, with no instructions on what that should mean in the event of a dispute or a challenge.

“It’s tough because it’s such a vague word,” said Jack Beermann, a law professor at Boston University who has studied presidential transitions.

