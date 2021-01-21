Pace of cabinet confirmations and fate of major legislative proposals will rest on bipartisan negotiations in 50-50 Senate

By Andrew Restuccia – The Wall Street Journal.

Now that President Bidenhas taken office, he faces the reality of governing in the middle of a pandemic with narrow majorities in Congress and a lengthy list of policy goals.

In the coming weeks, Mr. Biden must balance confirming his cabinet nominees, making progress on his legislative agenda and grappling with the expected Senate impeachment trial of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

While Mr. Biden delivered a message of unity during his inaugural address, lawmakers said this week it was unclear how quickly his cabinet nominees would be confirmed, and Senate leaders were battling behind the scenes about a power-sharing agreement needed to proceed with the president’s legislative priorities.

Mr. Biden notched an early victory Wednesday night when the Senate confirmed his first cabinet-level pick, Avril Haines, the nominee for director of national intelligence.

The president plans to press Congress to pass another Covid-19 relief package as well as broad immigration legislation, two measures that face significant headwinds on Capitol Hill.

Earlier this month, Mr. Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan that calls for a round of $1,400-per-person direct payments to most households, a $400-a-week unemployment insurance supplement through September, expanded paid leave and increases in the child tax credit. Mr. Biden plans to meet soon with congressional leaders on how to move the package forward, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Mr. Biden also sent a wide-ranging immigration bill to Congress on Wednesday that includes an eight-year path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants in the U.S. who lack permanent legal status. Past presidents have failed in their bids to pass comprehensive immigration legislation, and Mr. Biden’s proposal will likely face opposition from many Republicans.

The Senate is split between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans after three new senators—one from California and two from Georgia—were sworn in Wednesday afternoon. Democrats hold a slim majority in the chamber because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wields a tiebreaking vote.

Democrats currently have a 10-seat majority in the House.

Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate, meaning that some Republicans would have to support the measures. But there is momentum among Democrats and some progressive activists to eliminate the legislative filibuster, which would lower the threshold for advancing bills to a simple majority, or 51 votes. A handful of Democrats have said they are wary of making such a change, raising doubts about whether the party has the votes to do away with the filibuster.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is demanding that the legislative filibuster remain intact for the next two years, prompting a snag in negotiations over an organizing resolution that would set the guidelines for the new Senate. That delay could further complicate the timing for confirmation votes as well as the prospects for new legislation.

Democrats said Republicans shouldn’t try to resolve the filibuster issue now and should just agree to a simple organizing resolution, as they did when the Senate was divided in the past, most recently in 2001.

“It’s not the time to make decisions like that,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.). “This is the time to simply figure out how are you going to share power when you have a 50-50 Senate with Kamala Harris as the deciding vote.”

After the inaugural ceremony, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) declined to answer reporters’ questions about confirmation votes or the status of the power-sharing talks in the Senate.

“We’re not commenting on anything today,” Mr. Schumer said. “Today’s Joe Biden’s day.”

Ms. Psaki told reporters that Mr. Biden spoke to lawmakers of both parties Wednesday about quickly confirming his cabinet. “The desire to get his cabinet in place and to get his team confirmed is front and center for the president,” she said.

Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio) said he has talked to some of Mr. Biden’s team and has reached out to the president himself on nominees. But he couldn’t predict when those nominees might get a vote.

“It is a good question. I think there’s still uncertainty based on my conversations with McConnell,” which took place Tuesday, he said. If there were to be any confirmation votes, he said, senators likely would start with the secretaries of state and treasury along with Ms. Haines, who was approved Wednesday.

Mr. Portman, the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security committee, said he thought it could be another week before Alejandro Mayorkas is confirmed to the post of secretary of homeland security.

Mr. Biden’s team had been pushing to have Mr. Mayorkas and a handful of other national-security nominees confirmed by inauguration day given ongoing domestic threats. In 2017, Mr. Trump’s Homeland Security and Defense nominees were confirmed on inauguration day.

The Senate needs unanimous consent to fast-track Mr. Mayorkas’s nomination for a floor vote, however, and on Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) announced he would object to that maneuver. Several other Republicans also privately objected, according to two Senate aides.

Mr. Portman said that delay means Mr. Mayorkas must first clear a committee vote, which has yet to be scheduled.

Mr. Biden faces an unclear path to passing additional coronavirus relief this year—at least with bipartisan support. The new administration has made clear it plans to attempt first to pass new stimulus measures with GOP votes before switching to other strategies that require a lower threshold and could be passed with just Democrats.

Republicans this week signaled some unease with the $1.9 trillion price tag of Mr. Biden’s new proposal so soon after the last package.

“We just passed a program with over $900 billion in it,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah), who was involved in bipartisan talks that helped fuel passage of the most recent relief package. “I’m not looking for a new program in the immediate future.” Members of that group have said they plan to continue their discussions among themselves and with the Biden administration.

Mr. Biden will need to secure the support of more centrist GOP senators, including Messrs. Romney and Portman, as well as Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, to have any shot at reaching the 60-vote threshold.

“What the president is proposing is significant,” Ms. Murkowski told reporters Wednesday. “It’s going to require, I think, a fair amount of debate and consideration. But he’s made it clear that this is his initial priority. I don’t disagree with that. We’ve got an economy that’s really been hurt, we’ve got a vaccine that needs to be distributed, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

In particular, GOP lawmakers said they had been hearing from their constituents about problems signing up for and accessing the vaccine, which lawmakers from both parties agree is crucial to turning around both the health and economic crises.

“There may be a need for a major investment in vaccine distribution,” Rep. Tom Reed (R., N.Y.) said this week.

If Democrats and Republicans can’t coalesce around a broader stimulus package, one option for Democrats is to try to pass it through reconciliation. That process allows legislation tied to the budget to pass with a simple majority—still no easy feat with just 50 Democratic senators. Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) has signaled some skepticism, for example, about topping up the last round of $600 direct checks by $1,400 per person.

“It should be targeted, make sure it’s getting to the people that need the help the most,” Mr. Manchin said Wednesday, adding that he wanted the Biden administration to explain in detail where they came up with the $1.9 trillion.

Asked about the possibility of using reconciliation to pass the coronavirus- relief bill, Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden’s “clear preference is to move forward with a bipartisan bill. There’s no question about it. But we’re also not going to take tools off the table for how the House and Senate can get this done.”

Covid-19 aid could also be delayed by an impeachment trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) hasn’t said when she plans to send the Senate the article of impeachment against Mr. Trump. The article passed the House last week with support from all Democrats and 10 Republicans. Once the Senate receives the article, a trial must begin immediately, barring a bipartisan agreement on timing.

