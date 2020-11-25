Biden Accuses Trump of Sowing Chaos, Division in Wisconsin and Oregon

Joe Biden denounced President Trump’s leadership in a speech in Pittsburgh Monday, saying he had ‘failed to protect America. So now he’s trying to scare America.’ PHOTO: ALAN FREED/REUTERS

President continues to blame Democratic leaders for violence after protests over police killings of Black people

By Ken Thomas, Sabrina Siddiqui and Catherine Lucey – The Wall Street Journal

PITTSBURGH—Launching his fall campaign, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Trump of failing to guard American safety amid the coronavirus pandemic and racial turmoil in Wisconsin and Oregon following police shootings and killings of Black people.

Mr. Biden delivered his first address Monday since formally accepting his party’s nomination during a virtual convention, responding to the president’s law-and-order message after a weekend in which a man was fatally shot in Portland, Ore., amid a clash between protesters and Trump supporters. The city has seen more than three months of demonstrations since a white police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis on May 25.

“The simple truth is Donald Trump failed to protect America. So now he’s trying to scare America,” Mr. Biden said, adding that the president had fomented violence.

“Donald Trump has been a toxic presence in our nation for four years, poisoning how we talk to one another,” he said, adding that voters would need to decide in about 60 days whether “we rid ourselves of this toxin or will we make it a permanent part” of the nation’s character.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Mr. Trump described the former vice president’s remarks in Pittsburgh as “strange,” saying he didn’t mention “the far left or from what I saw he didn’t mention the word antifa.” It refers to a loose affiliation of far-left groups and individuals who say they believe in confronting those they consider racist, anti-Semitic or fascist.

“[He] mostly seemed to blame the police and law enforcement,” Mr. Trump said of Mr. Biden.

“If the mob rules, Democracy indeed is dead,” he later declared. “The reason we’re continuing to see violence in left wing cities today is that liberal politicians, mayors, prosecutors and judges are refusing to enforce the law and put the rioters in jail.”

Mr. Trump is expected to travel Tuesday to Kenosha, Wis., where the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who remains hospitalized and paralyzed, has touched off largely peaceful daytime demonstrations followed by nights of violence and property destruction in the city. Separately, a 17-year-old was charged last week with first-degree intentional homicide and other counts after prosecutors said he opened fire on protesters, killing two people and wounding another.

Asked Monday by reporters about the teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, Mr. Trump replied: “He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like, and he fell, and then they very violently attacked him,” Mr. Trump said. “I guess he was in very big trouble, he would have been, he probably would have been killed, but it’s under investigation.” Mr. Rittenhouse’s lawyer said his client was acting in self-defense.

Asked if private citizens should be intervening like that, Mr. Trump said: “I’d like to see law enforcement take care of everything.”

Mr. Trump said he reached out to the Blake family’s pastor. “They wanted me to speak, but they wanted to have lawyers involved, and I thought that was inappropriate, so I didn’t do that.”

In Pittsburgh, Mr. Biden condemned acts of violence and property destruction amid the demonstrations.

“Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple,” he said.

Mr. Biden also presented himself as someone who could work with demonstrators for racial justice as well as law enforcement, saying, “Most cops are good, decent people” and that he could “bring the police to the table.”

Mr. Biden said in his remarks that the president is using the protests, which are broadly calling for racial justice and changes to policing, to try to shift focus away from the coronavirus pandemic, in which confirmed cases have surpassed six million in the U.S. and more than 183,000 people have died.

He rejected Republican attempts to brand him as a “Trojan horse” for a sweeping liberal agenda. “Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?” the former vice president said.

He also sought to connect with Pennsylvania energy workers who have helped make the state the nation’s second-largest producer of natural gas. “I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” he said.

Mr. Biden is expected to ramp up his campaign travel after next week’s Labor Day holiday, with stops in battleground states such as Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Heading into the final months of the race, the president’s advisers see safety as a compelling message, particularly with some voters who have cooled on Mr. Trump, including many suburban women. They also see Mr. Biden’s increased prominence on the campaign trail as one sign that the race is tightening.

In Portland, police said they have opened a homicide investigation into the fatal shooting Saturday of 39-year-old Aaron J. Danielson during clashes between protesters and a truck rally to support Mr. Trump. Mr. Danielson was seen in a Getty images photo wearing a hat from the Patriot Prayer Group, a far-right group that has previously said it is holding rallies in the city. No arrests have been made.

