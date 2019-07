par THE WALL STREET JOURNAL |







Apollo's Code: Meet the Computer Programmer Who Landed Us on the Moon

Perhaps the most dramatic moment of Apollo 11’s mission to the moon was when the Eagle began its final descent to the lunar surface and the ship’s computer became overloaded. Few were more nervous than the young computer programmer who had written the code for the landing. On the Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary, WSJ sat down with programmer Don Eyles.