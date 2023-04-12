Where is Wall Street’s AI revolution?

Wall Street has long used automated algorithms for tasks such as placing trades and managing risk. But investors haven’t made much progress relying on AI to tackle their biggest challenge: beating the market. While some see ChatGPT as a way to boost sales and research efforts, the investing results using AI haven’t been especially impressive.

“Progress in applying AI to investing has been limited, though innovations in language modeling could change that in the years ahead,” says Jonathan Larkin, a managing director with Columbia Investment Management Co., which manages the $13 billion endowment for Columbia University and invests in various funds.

Wall Street had a head start in AI. Four decades ago, mathematicians-turned-quants including Jim Simons, founder of Renaissance Technologies, developed algorithms to turn investing decisions over to their computers.

He and other quants have spent years using machine learning, a type of AI. They have built trading models that can extrapolate from past data to identify patterns and develop profitable trades, with limited human intervention.

But few firms have found success turning all of their operations over to machines, quants say. And they haven’t enjoyed dramatic advances with self-learning or reinforcement learning, which entail training computers to learn and develop strategies on their own. Indeed, Renaissance and others rely on advanced statistics rather than cutting-edge AI methods, say people at the firms.

“Most quants still take a “theory-first” approach where they first establish a hypothesis of why a certain anomaly might exist, and they form a model around that,” says Mr. Larkin.

One big problem: Investors rely on more limited data sets than those used to develop the ChatGPT chatbot and similar language-based AI efforts. ChatGPT, for example, is a model with 175 billion parameters that uses decades—and sometimes centuries—of text and other data from books, journals, the internet and more. By contrast, hedge funds and other investors generally train their own trading systems using pricing and other market data, which is limited by nature.

“The circumstances are different” when it comes to investing, says Jon McAuliffe, a former D.E. Shaw executive who now is the co-founder of Voleon Capital Management LP, a hedge fund that relies on machine learning. “We don’t have unlimited amounts of data to help us run models of unlimited size.”