While automated algorithms have long been used to place trades, AI has been unimpressive for predicting stock moves. PHOTO: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES
Quants have tried for decades with limited success at their biggest challenge
Where is Wall Street’s AI revolution?
Wall Street has long used automated algorithms for tasks such as placing trades and managing risk. But investors haven’t made much progress relying on AI to tackle their biggest challenge: beating the market. While some see ChatGPT as a way to boost sales and research efforts, the investing results using AI haven’t been especially impressive.
“Progress in applying AI to investing has been limited, though innovations in language modeling could change that in the years ahead,” says Jonathan Larkin, a managing director with Columbia Investment Management Co., which manages the $13 billion endowment for Columbia University and invests in various funds.
Wall Street had a head start in AI. Four decades ago, mathematicians-turned-quants including Jim Simons, founder of Renaissance Technologies, developed algorithms to turn investing decisions over to their computers.
He and other quants have spent years using machine learning, a type of AI. They have built trading models that can extrapolate from past data to identify patterns and develop profitable trades, with limited human intervention.
But few firms have found success turning all of their operations over to machines, quants say. And they haven’t enjoyed dramatic advances with self-learning or reinforcement learning, which entail training computers to learn and develop strategies on their own. Indeed, Renaissance and others rely on advanced statistics rather than cutting-edge AI methods, say people at the firms.
“Most quants still take a “theory-first” approach where they first establish a hypothesis of why a certain anomaly might exist, and they form a model around that,” says Mr. Larkin.
One big problem: Investors rely on more limited data sets than those used to develop the ChatGPT chatbot and similar language-based AI efforts. ChatGPT, for example, is a model with 175 billion parameters that uses decades—and sometimes centuries—of text and other data from books, journals, the internet and more. By contrast, hedge funds and other investors generally train their own trading systems using pricing and other market data, which is limited by nature.
“The circumstances are different” when it comes to investing, says Jon McAuliffe, a former D.E. Shaw executive who now is the co-founder of Voleon Capital Management LP, a hedge fund that relies on machine learning. “We don’t have unlimited amounts of data to help us run models of unlimited size.”
Just as important, market data is “noisier” than language and other data, making it harder to use it to explain or predict market moves. In other words, earnings, share momentum, investor sentiment and other financial data only partly explain stock moves, and the rest is unaccountable “noise.” As a result, machine-learning models can identify correlations in various market data but prove incapable of predicting future stock moves.
Unlike languages, markets can change quickly—companies alter strategies, new leaders make radical decisions and economic and political environments shift abruptly—making it harder to make trades using models reliant on historic, long-term data trends.
And while ChatGPT has proven impressive, it regularly makes the kinds of obvious errors that would cost investors’ money and jeopardize their reputations.
Richard Dewey, chief executive of financial-technology company Proven, also notes that investing is “adversarial,” or it entails competing with rivals eager to take advantage of any mistake. That makes it harder to invest using AI than it is to use these approaches for natural language, image classification or self-driving cars.
“There’s a reason firms like Renaissance and D.E. Shaw still employ so many Ph.D.s,” says Mr. Dewey, who says humans are still essential in markets that are noisy and subject to human-behavior feedback loops. “When it comes to investing, it’s still hard to turn everything over to the machines.”
Still, there are signs that investors are becoming more comfortable relying on AI. Voleon is among a group of hedge funds launched in the past few years built around machine learning and other AI approaches.
San Francisco-based quant hedge fund Numerai used machine-learning techniques to score gains of 20% last year, the firm says. Also last year, three senior staffers at DeepMind Technologies, the artificial-intelligence subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc., caused a buzz by leaving to start a machine-learning fund called EquiLibre Technologies, based in Prague.
AI may someday help democratize trading, giving individuals and others programs as powerful as those used by big hedge funds, some AI specialists say. For now, though, there are too few firms focusing on machine learning and other AI methods to determine whether big returns are possible, says Jens Foehrenbach, chief investment officer of Man FRM, which invests more than $20 billion in hedge funds. And the early returns are inconsistent.
“Their results vary considerably,” Mr. Foehrenbach says. “Such strategies can do highly unexpected things, and that makes it hard for an investor to decide” whether to cut or increase their investments.
AI-adherents believe their approach will eventually perform well. Machine-learning models could eventually sort the meaningful from the meaningless.
“Building machine-learning strategies is more difficult, and there are more false starts.” Mr. McAuliffe of Voleon says. “But once you get them working, these strategies will make more accurate predictions.”
Martin Schmid, EquiLibre’s co-founder and CEO, says “reinforcement learning,” a form of machine learning in which computers are “punished and rewarded” for various trading investment decisions, will work for stocks and bonds, much like it has chess, poker and other games.
EquiLibre is still working on its trading models and hasn’t begun investing, Mr. Schmid says.
In the near term, the recent advances could shake up areas such as research and sales, some say.
“Now, you can create automated, bespoke information for clients, and that’s a lot of what salespeople [at investment banks] do,” says Jens Nordvig, a former Goldman Sachs and Bridgewater Associates staffer who runs MarketReader, which uses AI to distill financial news.
Featured article licensed from The Wall Street Journal.