Brian Harris says good exercise and diet have been essential to living with Crohn’s disease and handling a high-stress job.

An executive with Crohn’s disease stays in shape by sticking to exercise and a healthy diet.



BY JEN MURPHY – The Wall Street Journal.



googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1546552084759-0’); });

Pandemic-induced stress has affected everyone differently, but it has